American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $224.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $229.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.76. 504,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,275. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

