Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $65.00

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Acushnet

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.6 %

GOLF opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.