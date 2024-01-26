Analysts Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price at $13.80

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $710.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,218,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 179,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

