Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.00.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7617188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total value of C$564,621.82. In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total value of C$564,621.82. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00. Insiders have sold 72,400 shares of company stock worth $2,850,608 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
