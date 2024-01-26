Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,734.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,734.17 ($34.74).

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($32.72) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.77) to GBX 2,200 ($27.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.39) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,695.30). 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAL opened at GBX 1,867.40 ($23.73) on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,592.50 ($45.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.11, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,959.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,103.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

