AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $16.85

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $17.95. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,217,437 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
