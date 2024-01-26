Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

