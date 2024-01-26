Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.80. 833,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

