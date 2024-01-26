Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson Sells 4,184 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,184 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

