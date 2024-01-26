Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.73 and last traded at $64.36. Approximately 434,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,963,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,237. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,206,000 after acquiring an additional 852,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

