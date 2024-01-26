Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,652,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

