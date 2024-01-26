Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $96.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.82.

NYSE:ADM opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

