Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Up 4.6%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.74. 305,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,063,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on AROC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter worth $118,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

