Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,810. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.