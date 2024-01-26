argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $522.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $518.00 to $522.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.90.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.87. 195,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.02. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 0.70.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in argenx by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 89,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.