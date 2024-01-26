Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 773.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 83.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49,961 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,503 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Asensus Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,129. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,409.77% and a negative return on equity of 103.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

