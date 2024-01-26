ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after buying an additional 149,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $74,615,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.67.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $867.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.94. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $883.28.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.