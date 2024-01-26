ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $841.33.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Up 2.6 %

ASML Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $869.08 on Tuesday. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $883.28. The company has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.5794 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.