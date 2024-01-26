Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Astronics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 89,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,489. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $586.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Astronics has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Astronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

