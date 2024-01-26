ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.71.

ACO.X stock traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.92. 68,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,835. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$373,000.00. In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$373,000.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg acquired 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

