Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Atkore worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Atkore by 23.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.94. 92,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,120. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $165.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

