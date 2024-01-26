AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 10,149,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,784,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

