Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.36.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

ALV opened at $102.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Autoliv by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Autoliv by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

