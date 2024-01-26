Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $6.26 on Friday, reaching $109.87. 1,125,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $111.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Autoliv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

