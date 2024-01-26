Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.