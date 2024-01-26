Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 2,412,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,083,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

