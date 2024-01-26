Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,400. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $144.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

