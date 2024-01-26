Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

