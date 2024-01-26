Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. 1,166,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.