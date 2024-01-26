Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,484,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,891,099. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

