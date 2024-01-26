Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.05. 340,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,914. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

