Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,838 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

