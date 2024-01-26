Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 24.7% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 173,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

