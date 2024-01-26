Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.