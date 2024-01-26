Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,079 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $245.89. 1,138,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,248. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

