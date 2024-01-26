Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $597.81. The stock had a trading volume of 171,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,746. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

