Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 71 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $215.21. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average of $173.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

