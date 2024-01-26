Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 442,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 140,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 219,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,839. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

