Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. 20,084,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,500,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.