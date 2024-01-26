Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,496,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,186 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

