Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 83.3% in January

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

