B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

BTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

BTO traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,946. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.27.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

