Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Trading Down 5.5 %

BMI stock traded down $8.45 on Friday, hitting $143.87. 482,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,504. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $103.93 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $86,907,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after buying an additional 302,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

