Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Gap Down to $31.53

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.53, but opened at $30.25. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 3,983,213 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 305,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

