BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.61

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 169879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

