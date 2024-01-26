Bank of America Boosts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $32.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.36.

Doximity Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DOCS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 1,562,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,480. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

