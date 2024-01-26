Bank of America Downgrades Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) to Neutral

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $51,291,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at $63,030,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
