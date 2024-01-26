Bank of America Downgrades Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) to Neutral

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTOGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 646,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $51,291,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at $63,030,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

