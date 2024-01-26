Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.79. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $31.61.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $41,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $31,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

