Barclays Increases Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $79.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,033. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,549,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,752,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

