Barclays Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $189.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $156.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.55. The stock had a trading volume of 890,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $176.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

